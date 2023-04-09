 
Prince Harry 'infuriated' over King Charles snub to Meghan Markle

A royal biographer has shared some shocking details about Prince harry in his new book, claiming Harry got angry when his father King Charles declined financial support to Meghan Markle.

Robert Jobson, in his book 'Our King', reportedly claims that Harry was "infuriated" when his father Charles declined to nominate Meghan for the royal household's payroll.

One of the early disagreements between father and son was sparked by the "bombshell." 

A massive blow came from then-Prince Charles, who told Harry that he could not afford to pay Meghan as a member of the royal family as he was supporting Camilla.

Charles told his younger son that he could not afford to pay Meghan as a member of the royal family since he was already supporting Camilla and William's expanding brood, according to Jobson's book reported by the Daily Mail.

Harry's calls were no longer answered by Charles after his son yelled at him and demanded money repeatedly, according to an excerpt from Jobson's book. 

"When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in, he told her that he wasn’t a bank," the author wrote.

Jobson, who previously authored books on Princess Diana and former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, stated that "this infuriated Harry." 

