Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare

Prince William and his eldest nine-year-old son, Prince George, enjoyed some quality time together at a Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham on Saturday, April 8th, 2023.

The Prince of Wales has been a long-time fan of Aston Villa and George has grown up loving the same football club. The royal duo was photographed beside Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow in the stands during the match.

According to body language expert, Judi James, the father-son duo appeared to be mirroring each other.

“Mirroring, or postural echo, is a form of mimicry that can signal like-minded thinking, empathy, and even admiration or hero-worship,” she told Express.co.uk.

“When George was smaller, he could be seen deliberately copying his dad, looking very much like the chip off the old block. Now he is older, that mimicry looks from these pictures to have intensified,” she continued.

“He dresses like William and the pair respond to the sporting action in ways that are at times identical, even when those responses look spontaneous.”

William and George’s reactions throughout the match had been uncannily identical throughout the match. And they both appeared to be wearing light blue collared shirts, accompanied by navy blue jumpers.

Judi further explained, “What’s interesting is that their body language copying looks subliminal and mutual. This means that William is now echoing his son as much as George is him. This suggests a duo bonding that is based on friendship as well as father-son dynamics.”

Judi surmised that the way “they tilt their heads together to talk reflects this sense of companionship that both probably enjoy.”

