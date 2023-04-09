Prince William dons gift from Diana during appearance with son George

Prince William and his eldest, Prince George, enjoyed some father-son time together at a Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham on Saturday, April 8th, 2023.



Not only the Prince of Wales enjoyed bonding with his nine-year-old son, he also gave a subtle tribute to his mother, Princess Diana, with his surprise appearance.

Per Express.co.uk, the royal could be seen wearing one of his favourite accessories during Saturday’s football match. He wore his Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Chronometer 42mm Watch which holds a strong sentimental meaning.

The luxurious watch was a sentimental gift from his late mother Princess Diana before her untimely death in 1997, retails for a sensational £5,500.

The company describes it as: “Since 1993, the OMEGA Seamaster Professional Diver 300M has enjoyed a legendary following.”

The watch is a “42 mm model” which is “crafted from stainless steel and includes a blue ceramic bezel with a white enamel diving scale. The dial is also polished blue ceramic and features laser-engraved waves and a date window at six o’clock.”

Moreover, the skeleton hands and raised indexes are “rhodium-plated and are filled with white Super-LumiNova, while the helium escape valve has been given a conical design.”

William has had the watch for the past 20 years. Moreover, the royal has also been spotted wearing two watches on certain occasions, with one on either wrist, per Hello!.

This also seems to be a tribute to his late mother since Princess Diana was also seen rocking two timepieces on occasion, including at a polo match in Windsor in 1981.