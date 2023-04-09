 
Amitabh Bachchan to take time to return on 'Project K' sets post injury

Amitabh Bachcan, who resumed work after post his injury that he suffered on the sets of Project K, is now going to take some time before rejoining the sets of the film again.

He recently shared on his blog page that he has stepped out after resting for some days to shoot for an Ad. "Off to work .. a few limps and slings apart .. but striding on."

Now a family friend has told Etimes that he will return on the sets of Project K in a few days as the healing process is slow.

“Bachchan saab wants to get back to normal shooting soon. But the healing process is slow. One cannot take risks at his age", told a family friend.

Big B suffered a horrific accident on sets while shooting an action scene in Hyderabad. He shared the news with his beloved fans through his blog page.

He wrote: “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home."

"Strapping has been done and rest been advocated, yes painful, on movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is also on for pain. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs", he concluded.

Project K features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, reports Pinkvilla. 

