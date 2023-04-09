 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Priscilla Presley ‘proud’ of Riley Keough’s success amid legal battle

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Priscilla Presley has reportedly shot down feud rumours with granddaughter Riley Keough amid their legal battle over Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate.

During an event in the UK this week, An Evening to Remember With Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old actress connected with fans in an extensive Q&A session where she also touched up on her relationship with her granddaughter, per Entertainment Tonight.

ET spoke with Jackie Howse, who not only attended the highly anticipated event, but also was among the 30 or so fans lucky enough to score a meet-and-greet with Priscilla.

Howse revealed that there was an instance where Priscilla became emotional, as she discussed Riley and her success on the Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

“She came across as being very proud,” Howse said. “She’d actually said, ‘I am really proud of her. Really proud of what she’s achieved.’ You could see it in the face, how proud she was with the family.”

At the event, Priscilla revealed that the feud did happen between her and Riley but it was short-lived. “It was very brief, but she just said, ‘Don’t believe what’s been said,’” Howse narrated.

“[Priscilla] just said, ‘You know, I went to dinner with [her] before I came [here],’” he shared. “She said, ‘Everything’s good.’”

As for a so-called fallout, Howse said Priscilla noted, “That’s not the case at all. They weren’t true.”

Priscilla and Riley are currently involved in an on-going legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s will that removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and named Riley and her brother, Benjamin Keough, as the new co-trustees. (Benjamin died in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole heir.)

Two weeks after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla filed paperwork challenging a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s will, which complicated her relationship with Riley.

More From Entertainment:

Rob Lowe presents sobriety chip to son on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Rob Lowe presents sobriety chip to son on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Ed Sheeran cheers on wife Cherry after taking break from global tour video

Ed Sheeran cheers on wife Cherry after taking break from global tour
'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof
‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections

‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections
Zendaya loves Tom Holland's accent but cannot understand British slangs

Zendaya loves Tom Holland's accent but cannot understand British slangs
Kim Kardashian, daughter North banned on TikTok?

Kim Kardashian, daughter North banned on TikTok?
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actress Tatyana Ali lends support to Will Smith

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actress Tatyana Ali lends support to Will Smith
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo video

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film video

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film
Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'
Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’ video

Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’