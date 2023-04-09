 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Jaya Bachchan turns 75: Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli wish her through IG

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan shares picture of his first official pubic function as an actor on mothers birthday
Abhishek Bachchan shares picture of his 'first official pubic function as an actor' on mother's birthday

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 75th birthday today; son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dedicate an Instagram post to her.

Abhishek shared a special picture on this ocassion. He dropped a blurred picture of him and mother Jaya from his first official pubic function as an actor. He also penned a sweet note along with it.

"Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me", wrote the Dasvi actor.

Meanwhile, Navya also shared a black and white picture of grandmother from her young days and penned a hearttouching message. She called Jaya the real powerhouse and the glue binding all of them together.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan is all set to make her comeback to the big screen after a while with Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing on July 28. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

THROWBACK: Honey Singh lauded Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave

THROWBACK: Honey Singh lauded Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave
When Vicky Kaushal revealed that wifey Katrina Kaif can speak ‘its and bits’ of Punjabi

When Vicky Kaushal revealed that wifey Katrina Kaif can speak ‘its and bits’ of Punjabi
Salman Khan draws flak for 'Yentamma'

Salman Khan draws flak for 'Yentamma'

Kabir Khan: 'I knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri's boyfriend'

Kabir Khan: 'I knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri's boyfriend'
Lom Harsh talks about independent cinema’s growth in India

Lom Harsh talks about independent cinema’s growth in India

Shibani Kashyap reveals ‘There are camps in Bollywood’

Shibani Kashyap reveals ‘There are camps in Bollywood’
Gulshan Grover feels ‘excited’ about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Gulshan Grover feels ‘excited’ about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma again?

Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma again?
Salman Khan purchases 'bullet proof SUV car' amid death threats

Salman Khan purchases 'bullet proof SUV car' amid death threats
Shah Rukh Khan emerges as winner of '2023 TIME100' reader poll

Shah Rukh Khan emerges as winner of '2023 TIME100' reader poll

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date