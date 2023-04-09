Jaya Bachchan turns 75: Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli wish her through IG

Abhishek Bachchan shares picture of his 'first official pubic function as an actor' on mother's birthday

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 75th birthday today; son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dedicate an Instagram post to her.

Abhishek shared a special picture on this ocassion. He dropped a blurred picture of him and mother Jaya from his first official pubic function as an actor. He also penned a sweet note along with it.

"Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me", wrote the Dasvi actor.

Meanwhile, Navya also shared a black and white picture of grandmother from her young days and penned a hearttouching message. She called Jaya the real powerhouse and the glue binding all of them together.



On the work front, Jaya Bachchan is all set to make her comeback to the big screen after a while with Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing on July 28. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, reports Pinkvilla.

