Sunday Apr 09 2023
'Beef' stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong discuss filming of 'trippy' finale

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

'Beef' stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong discuss filming 'trippy' finale

Stars of Neflix’s new series Beef, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong reveal what it was like filming the finale scene.

The pair spoke to DigitalSpy about the new comedy drama and shooting that last episode:

"It's fun," Wong said. "There were so many (great moments). The one on the rocks, the one with the oatmeal in our mouth, or the one where we're lying down with branches on top of our bodies."

"It was fun," Yeun agreed. "It was like having a conversation. We were in it. We shot it at night at like 2am or 3am. It felt very real."

Wong added: "I do remember in one of the scenes when we were tripping out – we did one take, and you tried it, and you were hugging your knees, and you were sort of shivering. You were really afraid. And then I was like, 'Oh, we’re doing that?! I don’t know if I can do that!' I was like, 'Ah!'

"And then we found another level. But you were so real. It scared me... I was really transformed into this whole other state. I was like, 'Uh oh. We’re going there?'"

"But it was also so perfect how you did it, too," Yeun said. "That’s something that was so fun – they’re such opposites. Amy, in that condition, is also just chilling and trying to keep it together and do her thing. And Danny, he's a scared child. He's just like, 'Get me the fuck out of here. I’m so scared.'"

Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

