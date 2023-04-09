 
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
Web Desk

Lucasfilm shares 'Star Wars' status of Taika Waititi & Rian Johnson

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared an update about Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi's collaboration with the studio.

During an interview with Variety, the studio's head honcho axed previously announced Johnson's Star Wars original trilogy.

However, she added the studio would be keen to collaborate with him again, "Rian and I talk all the time," adding, "He is unbelievably busy. So we're not actively involved in anything at the moment because he's doing another one of the 'Glass Onion' movies and then God knows what else. But he really wants to step back into the space. It's a big commitment of time, so that's really on him."

The 69-year-old also addressed Waititi's standalone movie, adding that currently, there is no solid development to share. However, she added that the movie is still on the cards.

"Taika is still working away," she continued. "He's writing the script himself. He doesn't really want to bring others into that process and I don't blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that's what he's doing. But we're going to make that one day."

