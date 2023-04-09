David, Victoria Beckham to join Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz for ‘Easter Peace Summit’

Victoria and David Beckham are set to end the long-rumored Beckhams and Peltzs feud this Easter holiday.

The posh designer, 48, and the British star footballer, 47, are reportedly set to spend the Easter weekend with their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz in a bid to resolve their apparent dispute.

It has been reported that the power couple will be heading to the Peltz family's lavish U.S. mansion for dinner, where the apparent Easter peace summit has been held this weekend.

Victoria and David will be reuniting with Brooklyn, 24, and Nicola, 28, at the Peltz clan's £76 million Palm Beach mansion.

The family gettogether has been held ahead of Brooklyn and Nicola’s first wedding anniversary, which falls on April 9.

A source told The Sun, "The couple have spent the last few days in Tokyo but wanted to gather both families in Palm Beach for a low-key Easter Sunday dinner to commemorate their first year as a married couple."

Victoria and David, on the other hand, have been enjoying time in the US over recent weeks alongside their two youngest children Cruz, 18, and 11 year old Harper.

The family's Easter celebration plans come after the Beckhams clan reunited in the French capital while attending 2023 Paris Fashion Week.