Alia Bhatt writes review after watching Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is directed by Ashhima Chibber

Actress Alia Bhatt was recently spotted outside a theatre in Juhu with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt post watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The film made Alia so emotional that she penned a very moving review about it on her instagram. She praised Rani and Jim Sarabh for their spectacular performance in the movie.

She shared a picture from Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and wrote: "Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukherjee."

"Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home."

"Rani ma'am - there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can't do - an absolute chameleon."

The plot of the movie revolves around a mother who fights to get back her children's custody from the Norwegian government.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, reports Pinkvilla.