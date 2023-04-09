 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt writes review after watching Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is directed by Ashhima Chibber
'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is directed by Ashhima Chibber

Actress Alia Bhatt was recently spotted outside a theatre in Juhu with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt post watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The film made Alia so emotional that she penned a very moving review about it on her instagram. She praised Rani and Jim Sarabh for their spectacular performance in the movie.

She shared a picture from Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and wrote: "Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukherjee."

"Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home."

"Rani ma'am - there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can't do - an absolute chameleon."

Alia Bhatt writes review after watching Ranis Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

The plot of the movie revolves around a mother who fights to get back her children's custody from the Norwegian government.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Allu Arjun thanks fans with folded hands for lovely 'birthday wishes': See post

Allu Arjun thanks fans with folded hands for lovely 'birthday wishes': See post
Neetu Kapoor receives backlash after her latest post about 'marriage'

Neetu Kapoor receives backlash after her latest post about 'marriage'
Anil Kapoor prepares himself for 'Fighter', leaves other celebs awestruck

Anil Kapoor prepares himself for 'Fighter', leaves other celebs awestruck
Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor wraps up shoot for their yet-untitled film: See poster

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor wraps up shoot for their yet-untitled film: See poster
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli wish her through IG

Jaya Bachchan turns 75: Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli wish her through IG
Amitabh Bachchan to take time to return on 'Project K' sets post injury

Amitabh Bachchan to take time to return on 'Project K' sets post injury
Priety Zinta breaks silence after being trolled for her latest viral video

Priety Zinta breaks silence after being trolled for her latest viral video
Jaya Bachchan admitted she was happier being a wife than an actor

Jaya Bachchan admitted she was happier being a wife than an actor

THROWBACK: Honey Singh lauded Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave

THROWBACK: Honey Singh lauded Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave
When Vicky Kaushal revealed that wifey Katrina Kaif can speak ‘its and bits’ of Punjabi

When Vicky Kaushal revealed that wifey Katrina Kaif can speak ‘its and bits’ of Punjabi
Salman Khan draws flak for 'Yentamma'

Salman Khan draws flak for 'Yentamma'

Kabir Khan: 'I knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri's boyfriend'

Kabir Khan: 'I knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri's boyfriend'