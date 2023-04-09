 
Prince William is over Prince Harry’s ‘audacity to speak about his supposed feelings’

Prince William has reportedly gotten completely shocked seeing Prince Harry’s “audacity to speak about his supposed feelings.”

Royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson made these shocking claims and admissions.

He started the conversation off by saying, “In the aftermath, William went to his father and told him that the Royal Family needed a clear strategy in dealing with the renegade royals. Charles agreed.”

According to The Mirror, “Not only had Harry heavily implied to Oprah that a member of the family was racist, but he’d had the gall to claim that his father and brother knew they were ‘trapped’ in their royal roles.”

“Both Charles and William had been extremely upset by Harry’s arrogance, aghast at his lack of discretion and furious that he’d had the audacity to speak about their supposed feelings.”

