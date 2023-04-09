Salman Khan draws flak from ex-cricketer for 'Yentamma'

Salman Khan's new song Yentamma from Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was slammed by former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for cultural insensitivity.

Reacting to Khan's dance clip on Twitter, the veteran cricketer tweeted, "This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner."

"In temple premises wearing shoes *******... doesn't deserve rating." Laxman responded, "Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti. Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to @CBFC_India to consider to ban this," one person said.

"Sir our Indian culture is deep-rooted and will not be degraded by a Bollywood song...." Laxman replied, "That doesn’t mean you keep quiet." A tweet read, "Agree with you cent percent. But this passes under artistic freedom. Also many would say, it's ok..." He said, "That’s because we are willing to consume and compromise," another added.