 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan draws flak from ex-cricketer for 'Yentamma'

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Salman Khan draws flak from ex-cricketer for Yentamma
Salman Khan draws flak from ex-cricketer for 'Yentamma'

Salman Khan's new song Yentamma from Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was slammed by former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for cultural insensitivity.

Reacting to Khan's dance clip on Twitter, the veteran cricketer tweeted, "This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner."

"In temple premises wearing shoes *******... doesn't deserve rating." Laxman responded, "Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti. Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to @CBFC_India to consider to ban this," one person said.

"Sir our Indian culture is deep-rooted and will not be degraded by a Bollywood song...." Laxman replied, "That doesn’t mean you keep quiet." A tweet read, "Agree with you cent percent. But this passes under artistic freedom. Also many would say, it's ok..." He said, "That’s because we are willing to consume and compromise," another added.

More From Showbiz:

Allu Arjun thanks fans with folded hands for lovely 'birthday wishes': See post

Allu Arjun thanks fans with folded hands for lovely 'birthday wishes': See post
Neetu Kapoor receives backlash after her latest post about 'marriage'

Neetu Kapoor receives backlash after her latest post about 'marriage'
Anil Kapoor prepares himself for 'Fighter', leaves other celebs awestruck

Anil Kapoor prepares himself for 'Fighter', leaves other celebs awestruck
Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor wraps up shoot for their yet-untitled film: See poster

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor wraps up shoot for their yet-untitled film: See poster
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli wish her through IG

Jaya Bachchan turns 75: Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli wish her through IG
Amitabh Bachchan to take time to return on 'Project K' sets post injury

Amitabh Bachchan to take time to return on 'Project K' sets post injury
Priety Zinta breaks silence after being trolled for her latest viral video

Priety Zinta breaks silence after being trolled for her latest viral video
Jaya Bachchan admitted she was happier being a wife than an actor

Jaya Bachchan admitted she was happier being a wife than an actor

THROWBACK: Honey Singh lauded Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave

THROWBACK: Honey Singh lauded Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave
When Vicky Kaushal revealed that wifey Katrina Kaif can speak ‘its and bits’ of Punjabi

When Vicky Kaushal revealed that wifey Katrina Kaif can speak ‘its and bits’ of Punjabi
Salman Khan draws flak for 'Yentamma'

Salman Khan draws flak for 'Yentamma'

Kabir Khan: 'I knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri's boyfriend'

Kabir Khan: 'I knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri's boyfriend'