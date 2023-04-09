Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘careers, livelihoods’ dependent on their royal status

File Footage

Experts believe that the decision to fly back to the UK is a physical indication of Prince Harry stepping down from his moral high horse.



Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to the New Zealand Herald she warned, “Also, the duke and duchess flying in or Charles and Camilla’s big day would also represent something of a galling climb down for Harry from his moral high horse after having said he wants his family to, as he told Bryony Gordon, ‘come clean’ and ‘apologise’ to Meghan.”

“And yet ... the Sussexes need to go to the coronation,” she added before concluding the chat.