Sunday Apr 09 2023
Prince Harry’s ride a ‘minibus’ to remind ‘just how far he's fallen’

Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s only mode of transportation during the Coronation will be a ‘minibus’ to remind them “just how far they’ve fallen”.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to the New Zealand Herald she warned, “While it has not been confirmed, at this stage, it seems increasingly likely that non-working members of the King’s family will be excluded, thus giving rise to the wonderfully ridiculous image of at least one prince, a duchess and two princesses being forced to travel to the Palace via minibus. Toot toot!”

She also went on to add, “Which is to say, should the Sussexes go to the coronation they face being reminded over and over again of just how far they have fallen in less time than it has taken for Princess Anne to finish that one can of Busy Gal hairspray; from star billing to random Kent cousin territory.”

