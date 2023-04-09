 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles has ‘fallen into the trap’ of ‘destructive forces’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts fear King Charles has managed to ‘fall into the trap’ of ‘destructive forces’ that aim to ruin his reign.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He believes, “On days like this oh how I long for the calm, unwavering and timeless certainty of the late great Queen Elizabeth II to guide the Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth through the process of modernisation without giving in to the destructive forces who simply want to tear it all down.”

According to GB News, “The king has fallen into The Guardian’s trap and I fear it could have grave consequences.”

For those unversed, The Guardian’s accusations have come as part of ‘incendiary articles’ with the headlines against King Charles, an example being the Firm’s past links to the slave trade.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles’ mother believes his ‘authenticity’ brought him all the success

Harry Styles’ mother believes his ‘authenticity’ brought him all the success
BTS’ Suga’s new song featuring IU enters Top 15 on Spotify Global Chart

BTS’ Suga’s new song featuring IU enters Top 15 on Spotify Global Chart
BTS’ Jimin makes history on UK Charts as he spends 2nd week in the Top 20

BTS’ Jimin makes history on UK Charts as he spends 2nd week in the Top 20
Prince William is over Prince Harry’s ‘audacity to speak about his supposed feelings’ video

Prince William is over Prince Harry’s ‘audacity to speak about his supposed feelings’
Johnny Depp interested in purchasing Paul Hollywood's fiancée’s U.K pub

Johnny Depp interested in purchasing Paul Hollywood's fiancée’s U.K pub
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' now among the most streamed albums on Spotify

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' now among the most streamed albums on Spotify
'Renfield' director shares cancelled 'LEGO Batman' plot

'Renfield' director shares cancelled 'LEGO Batman' plot
'Unstable' star Rob Lowe shares pointers for a lasting marriage

'Unstable' star Rob Lowe shares pointers for a lasting marriage
David, Victoria Beckham to join Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz for ‘Easter Peace Summit’

David, Victoria Beckham to join Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz for ‘Easter Peace Summit’
Lucasfilm shares 'Star Wars' status of Taika Waititi & Rian Johnson

Lucasfilm shares 'Star Wars' status of Taika Waititi & Rian Johnson

'Beef' stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong discuss filming of 'trippy' finale

'Beef' stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong discuss filming of 'trippy' finale
'Renfield' star weighs in on fresh Dracula take

'Renfield' star weighs in on fresh Dracula take