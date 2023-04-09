Queen Elizabeth’s final words ‘very sharp’ with Prince William

File Footage

Prince William reportedly faced ‘very harsh words’ when Queen Elizabeth saw her ‘rules broken’ regarding Prince George.



Royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson made these revelations.

He believes Queen Elizabeth had “very sharp words” to share with Prince William about matters regarding Prince George when her wishes were ‘defied’.

The conversation in question was in relation to flying alongside the heir to the British monarchy, despite strict rules against the action.

It is in light of this very reason that Mr Jobson believes, “Which was why she had sharp words with William after he defied her wishes by taking a helicopter flight to Norfolk with all his immediate family.”

According to Express UK, “She had warned him against flying with George in case of an accident, telling her grandson he always had to be aware of the succession.”