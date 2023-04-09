Meghan Markle planning to divorce Prince Harry ‘within 18 months’

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle is reportedly slated to divorce Prince Harry in the coming 18 months.



Self-professed psychic John Hughes made these admissions and revelations.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with Express UK.

There, he said, “I'm gonna predict now and put on the line - [Meghan will leave Harry] within 18 months.”

“Spirits tell me that Meghan wanted that princess role. Every young girl does.”

“It's not so much the spirts as the energy that's around them that we read. It's not like a telephone where we say 'Hi Diane, can you do me a favour?’”

“It doesn't work like that...it's like playing, literally, charades. It's an intuition, a feeling that something's going to happen and it happens.”

When asked if the energy surrounding the couple felt ‘bad’, Mr Hughes admitted, “I believe so yes, I believe she's emitted bad energy from the start.”

This admission has come after another medium predicted a two year deadline regarding their relationship.