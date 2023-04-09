 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle planning to divorce Prince Harry ‘within 18 months’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle is reportedly slated to divorce Prince Harry in the coming 18 months.

Self-professed psychic John Hughes made these admissions and revelations.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with Express UK.

There, he said, “I'm gonna predict now and put on the line - [Meghan will leave Harry] within 18 months.”

“Spirits tell me that Meghan wanted that princess role. Every young girl does.”

“It's not so much the spirts as the energy that's around them that we read. It's not like a telephone where we say 'Hi Diane, can you do me a favour?’”

“It doesn't work like that...it's like playing, literally, charades. It's an intuition, a feeling that something's going to happen and it happens.”

When asked if the energy surrounding the couple felt ‘bad’, Mr Hughes admitted, “I believe so yes, I believe she's emitted bad energy from the start.”

This admission has come after another medium predicted a two year deadline regarding their relationship.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Suga unveils promotion schedule for upcoming album

BTS’ Suga unveils promotion schedule for upcoming album
‘Kill Boksoon’ actress Jeon Do Yeon explains the difficulty of filming action scenes

‘Kill Boksoon’ actress Jeon Do Yeon explains the difficulty of filming action scenes
King Charles has ‘fallen into the trap’ of ‘destructive forces’ video

King Charles has ‘fallen into the trap’ of ‘destructive forces’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in a ‘serious mess territory’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in a ‘serious mess territory’
Drew Barrymore weighs in on realities of ‘dating while aging’

Drew Barrymore weighs in on realities of ‘dating while aging’
K-pop group SHINee celebrates late member Jonghyun’s birthday

K-pop group SHINee celebrates late member Jonghyun’s birthday
Pregnant Rihanna pulls out of Glastonbury Festival

Pregnant Rihanna pulls out of Glastonbury Festival
Harry Styles’ mother believes his ‘authenticity’ brought him all the success

Harry Styles’ mother believes his ‘authenticity’ brought him all the success
BTS’ Suga’s new song featuring IU enters Top 15 on Spotify Global Chart

BTS’ Suga’s new song featuring IU enters Top 15 on Spotify Global Chart
BTS’ Jimin makes history on UK Charts as he spends 2nd week in the Top 20

BTS’ Jimin makes history on UK Charts as he spends 2nd week in the Top 20
Prince William is over Prince Harry’s ‘audacity to speak about his supposed feelings’ video

Prince William is over Prince Harry’s ‘audacity to speak about his supposed feelings’
Johnny Depp interested in purchasing Paul Hollywood's fiancée’s U.K pub

Johnny Depp interested in purchasing Paul Hollywood's fiancée’s U.K pub