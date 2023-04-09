 
Meghan Markle made Prince Harry a ‘hostage’?

Royal expert Robert Jobson has claimed in his book that senior royals discussed stripping Prince Harry of his Duke of Sussex title at highest level, however, King Charles himself was not in ‘favour.'

Robert Jobson in his book Our King shares fresh details on the broken relationships between the royal family, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The author, citing a senior royal, claims in his book, “Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened.

He further claims, “There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known.”

The bombshell book has claimed that the possibility of stripping Prince Harry of his Duke of Sussex title was discussed at the highest level, however, King Charles himself was not "in favour' of taking away son’s royal title.

