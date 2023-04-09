Suga from BTS discusses their struggle to be accepted as artists

However, he feels that people have finally begun to see them as musicians

K-pop band BTS’ Suga talks about their difficulties with being accepted as artists and idols. The rapper sat down with Billboard to discuss his solo career and his future as a performer.

He explained that BTS had struggled with being recognized as artists and were stuck in quite an ambiguous position:

“When we first started in the K-pop scene, we were in this ambiguous position of not being accepted as musicians and not being accepted as idols either. But the musicians close to me know that I’m very serious and sincere in music and that I’m a very natural person.”

However, he feels that people have finally begun to see them as musicians: “I’m really not thinking that broader consumers or audiences will accept it, because it’s not really popular music. Still, I would dare assume that it’s getting cleared because we’re finally getting recognized as musicians.”