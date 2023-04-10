Prince Harry was happy Chelsy Davy did not have 'throne syndrome'

Chelsy Davy was not concerned with Prince Harry’s Royal status, he reveals.



The Duke of Sussex pens in his memoir about the first time he chatted with the businesswoman, who would later become his girlfriend.

He writes in ‘Spare’: “Unlike so many people I knew, she seemed wholly unconcerned with appearances, with propriety, with royalty. She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome.”

Harry adds: “I’d always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title, but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart. With Chelsy that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. Oh, you’re a prince? Yawn.”