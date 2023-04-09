 
Sunday Apr 09 2023
Prince Harry recalls day Chelsy Davy 'shyly' said 'yes' to Botswana trip

Prince Harry admits he could not resist extending an invitation for a trip to Chelsy Davy on their first trip.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he felt a connection with the businesswoman and instantly invited her to Botswana for an upcoming trip he was scheduled to make.

He pens: “At some point in the evening I told her I’d soon be entering the Army. I couldn’t gauge her reaction. Maybe she had none? At least it didn’t seem a deal-breaker.”

Harry adds: “Then I told her that George and Marko and I were all heading off the next day to Botswana. We were going to meet up with Adi, some others, float upriver. Come with us? She smiled shyly, gave it a moment’s thought. She and her girlfriend had other plans…”

Chelsy however, decided to join the Duke on his trip to Africa. “Oh. Too bad. But they’d cancel them, she said. They’d love to come with us.”

