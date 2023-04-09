 
Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya turn into little bunnies for Easter

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pictures on Instagram
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor celebrated Easter with her family and shared some adorable pictures on her Instagram handle. The pictures featured her three children- Taimur, Jehangir, and baby Jeh, who turned into little bunnies for the festive occasion.

Kareena Kapoor, who is known for her stunning looks and fashion sense, looked lovely in a white dress as she posed with her little ones. In one of the pictures, Taimur was seen wearing bunny ears and holding a basket full of Easter eggs, while baby Jeh was dressed in a cute onesie.

The pictures were loved by fans and followers who couldn't stop gushing over the cuteness of the children. Many fans left heartwarming comments on the post, calling the trio "adorable" and "cute bunnies."

Kareena Kapoor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, recently gave birth to her second son, Jehangir, in February this year. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her family life with her fans on social media, giving them a peek into her personal life.

Overall, the Easter celebration with her little bunnies was a delightful moment for the Kapoor family, and their fans couldn't be happier seeing the beautiful family together.

