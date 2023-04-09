 
Salman Khan's Song 'Seeti Maar' Accused of Degrading South Indian Culture by Former Cricketer

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's latest song 'YenTamma' from his upcoming film 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' has come under fire from former Indian cricketer, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who has accused the song of promoting offensive stereotypes and degrading South Indian culture.

Laxman took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the song, which features lyrics in Telugu, a language spoken primarily in the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The former cricketer accused the song of promoting stereotypes and depicting South Indians in a negative light.

The song, which has already garnered over 100 million views on YouTube, features Salman Khan and actress Disha Patani dancing to the upbeat Telugu track. However, the lyrics and visuals have been criticized for being disrespectful to South Indian culture.

Badrinath's tweet has since gone viral, with many fans and members of the South Indian community showing their support for his stance. The former cricketer has called for an apology from Salman Khan and the makers of the film for promoting negative stereotypes about South Indians.

The controversy has sparked a debate on social media about the need for greater cultural sensitivity and awareness in Bollywood films. Fans are eagerly waiting for a response from Salman Khan and the makers of the film regarding the controversy.

