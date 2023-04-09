Hema Malini speaks out about the lack of substantial roles for female actors in the Indian film industry

Hema Malini Expresses Disappointment Over Lack of Roles Written for Female Actors in Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actress and aspiring politician Hema Malini has spoken out about the lack of substantial roles for female actors in the Indian film industry. The actress, who is known for her iconic roles in Hindi cinema, has said that great roles are "written specially" for male actors, not for her or her female counterparts.

In an interview, Hema Malini said that while she has had some memorable roles in her career, the Indian film industry is still dominated by male actors. She further added that the industry has not given female actors the kind of roles that they deserve, and that there is still a long way to go in terms of gender equality in the industry.

The actress also talked about the challenges that female actors face in terms of balancing their personal and professional lives. She said that while male actors are not expected to give up their personal lives for their careers, female actors are often expected to make sacrifices and compromise on their personal lives in order to succeed in the industry.

Hema Malini's comments come at a time when there is a growing demand for better representation of women in Indian cinema. In recent years, there have been several movies that have given prominent roles to female actors, and the industry is slowly changing to become more inclusive.

However, Hema Malini's comments highlight the fact that there is still a long way to go in terms of achieving gender equality in the Indian film industry. Her comments have been praised by many for shedding light on an important issue and starting a conversation about gender inequality in the industry.