Khushi Kapoor enjoys Atif Aslam's concert with friend Orhan Awatramani in Dubai

Khushi Kapoor and Orhan enjoy Atif Aslam's concert in Dubai

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the legendary Indian actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, was recently spotted in Dubai attending a concert by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. The concert was a major event and attracted a lot of attention from music fans all over the world.

According to sources, Khushi was seen partying with her friend Orhan Awatramani at a luxury hotel in Dubai before attending the concert. The two were reportedly having a great time and seemed to be enjoying each other's company.



Khushi looked stunning in a black dress and was seen cheering loudly for Aslam during his performance. She was seen dancing and singing along to his popular tracks, making the most of the concert.