time Sunday Apr 09 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry posing serious threats to King Charles?

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed for their alleged attempt to steal King Charles III's coronation thunder.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being rude for not revealing their intentions about attending the coronation even after receiving the invitation, a royal expert has claimed.

Heydel-Mankoo, speaking on GB News, said: "The Sussexes, through all of this I think, are just showing the world how childish, self centered and self obsessed they are."

"It's actually, I think, a shameful publicity ploy by and they're milking this for all it is worth. They know that essentially with their distance from the royal family they're becoming increasingly uninteresting to the public at large, increasingly irrelevant. This is a way to keep them in the headlines and on the front pages," the expert added.

The expert did not hesitate slamming the couple for their alleged stunts, saying: "It actually makes them seem to be powerful with the Royal Family seemingly trying to entice them over the pond. But, this is really quite narcissistic because at the end of the day, this is about celebrating the King. All attention must be on the monarchy and on the King."

To a question about King Charles intentions whether he wants the California-based couple to join the royal family in celebrations, he answered: "I think the King wants to basically be seen to be always open, you know, wishing for his prodigal son to return. You know, he is the head of the head of the Church of England and nothing could be more Christian than to always have a door open."

He continued: "But this really does just deflect so much from what should be an occasion for building national unity, building a sense of social cohesion through street parties and so forth."

"And yet, rather than focusing on what it means to be British and the important role of the coronation in our constitution, we're instead being distracted by these tedious sort of typical title tattle stories," said Heydel-Mankoo.

