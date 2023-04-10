 
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
Taylor Swift knew she could not 'fully' achieve 'normalcy' with Joe Alwyn

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Taylor Swift once admitted she loved her low-key relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Speaking ahead of the release of her 2020 song ‘Peace’, the songstress admitted she took the ballad inspiration from her personal life.

“’Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life,” she told Rolling Stones.

“Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy,” she added.

“That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?” she asked.

Taylor and Alwyn have broken up this week after six years of togetherness.

