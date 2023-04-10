 
menu menu menu
world
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Reuters

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

By
Reuters

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Belarusian volunteer soldiers from the Kastus Kalinouski regiment, a regiment made up of Belarusian opposition volunteers formed to defend Ukraine, prepares a 120mm mortar at a front line position near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, on April 9, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.—AFP/file
Belarusian volunteer soldiers from the Kastus Kalinouski regiment, a regiment made up of Belarusian opposition volunteers formed to defend Ukraine, prepares a 120mm mortar at a front line position near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, on April 9, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.—AFP/file

ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE: A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it identified as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

"Severe punishment for the occupiers for this criminal war is inevitable," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Rescuers dug through heaps of concrete and other debris on Sunday morning amid the renewed wail of air-raid sirens.

Blasted-out walls revealed the charred remains of the family's living room, where a television stood smashed and shattered wall cabinets were still hanging.

A body, which local residents said was that of the man killed, was wrapped in a blanket nearby.

"It's a shame, they were a young family," said neighbour Viktor Hrankin, 72.

Regional governor Yuriy Malashko told Reuters the injured woman was taken to a hospital and was in serious condition.

The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow's full-scale invasion drags into its second year.

Russia's defence ministry claimed on Sunday it had destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near Zaporizhzhia as well as Ukrainian military warehouses in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

More From World:

Jordan warns Israel of consequences if Al-Aqsa Mosque stormed again video

Jordan warns Israel of consequences if Al-Aqsa Mosque stormed again
China carries out simulated precision strikes against Taiwan

China carries out simulated precision strikes against Taiwan
Four killed in avalanche in the French Alps

Four killed in avalanche in the French Alps
US urges China to show restraint after military drills around Taiwan

US urges China to show restraint after military drills around Taiwan
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso

Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso
Major avalanche strikes Swiss Alps, nine skiers injured

Major avalanche strikes Swiss Alps, nine skiers injured
Tesla sued after staffers reportedly shared car-owners private videos, pics

Tesla sued after staffers reportedly shared car-owners private videos, pics
Who is newly-wed UAE princess Sheikha Mahra?

Who is newly-wed UAE princess Sheikha Mahra?

Kamala Harris meets Tennessee three in Nashville

Kamala Harris meets Tennessee three in Nashville
Angry China begins three-day military drills around Taiwan

Angry China begins three-day military drills around Taiwan