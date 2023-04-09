Royal family marks first Easter since Queen's death: Pictures

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and other royals displayed unity as they marked their first Easter together since Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Easter Sunday’s service appeared to be a moving moment for the royal family as they put on united front by sitting together in final resting place of the late Queen.



King Charles , Queen Consort Camilla and other royals displayed unity as they marked their first Easter together since Queen Elizabeth II's death.



The royal family attended the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor.

Marking the first Easter of the new reign, the 74-year-old monarch and his wife Camilla led the royal family for a church outing at their wedding venue as they prepare for the coronation in May.



The couple tied the knot on April 9, 2005 in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, which was followed by a Church of England service of prayer and dedication at St. George's Chapel.

Charles and Camilla were joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Edward and Sophie, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips and more.

The couple, who also marked their Wedding anniversary, coordinated in blue outfits, the same choice of hue for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three kids as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Meanwhile, Sophie, Princess Beatrice and Zara appeared in pink as it was another popular color for the Easter outing.



Sunday’s event seems to be a moving moment for the royal family as they sit together in the 15th century chapel and the final resting place of the Queen.