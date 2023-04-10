King Charles' coronation invitation to Meghan and Harry being circulated online is fake

 
Some social media users have been circulating what they call King Charles' coronation invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The letter was used by some users to mock the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have yet to confirm whether they would be attending the coronation.

The couple have confirmed that they have been invited to attend the ceremony.

The invitation being shared online is fake as it was first shared by royal commentator Jesus Enrique Iglesias on social media as a joke.

He had posted the letter as a blank page, asking his followers to write whatever they want to and send it back to him.

