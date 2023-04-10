Here’s how King Charles found ‘solace’ as Queen Elizabeth health deteriorated

King Charles found solace in the woods as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s health deteriorated in her final hours.

A new book, Our King, authored by Robert Jobson, detailed how the then-Prince Charles coped in the final hours before his mother’s demise, via Express.co.uk.

Jobson wrote how he was flown to Balmoral on September 8th, 2022, and spent several hours by the late Queen’s bedside. After spending some time at his mother’s bedside at Balmoral, the Charles returned to Birkhall and spent some time foraging for fungi as his mother’s health slowly declined.

As there was reportedly “no immediate reason for alarm”, the King returned to his estate on Royal Deeside to go for walk in the surrounding woods. Jobson added that the monarch brought “a walking cane and basket” with him.

The excerpt, via the Mail on Sunday, read: “After spending a few hours with his mother, the Prince returned to Birkhall, his nearby estate on Royal Deeside. His intention? A walk in the surrounding woods, armed with a walking cane and a basket.

“As the Queen’s life ebbed away, her heir was foraging for mushrooms. More importantly, he was drawing solace and strength from the trees, the smell of the earth and the murmur of the River Muick.”

Moreover, he added that Charles’ protection officers hung back to give him “some privacy” during these crucial moments.