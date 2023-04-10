 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Charles wants Harry at Coronation as ‘no precedent for son of a King not attending’

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Charles wants Harry at Coronation as ‘no precedent for son of a King not attending’
Charles wants Harry at Coronation as ‘no precedent for son of a King not attending’

King Charles wants his younger son Prince Harry at his Coronation because there is “no precedent for the son of a King not attending,” claimed royal expert.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo blasted Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for not confirming their plans regarding the upcoming historic event.

He said that the new monarch really wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be at the ceremony because not having them “would be worse” for the Palace.

"Well, the view from the Palace seems to be that having them not attend is worse than actually having them attend," the expert said.

"Now opinions may differ on whether that is right or not, but certainly there's no precedent for the son of a King not attending.

"I think the King wants to basically be seen to be always open, you know, wishing for his prodigal son to return,” he added.

"You know, he is the head of the head of the Church of England and nothing could be more Christian than to always have a door open.

"But this really does just deflect so much from what should be an occasion for building national unity, building a sense of social cohesion through street parties and so forth.

"And yet, rather than focusing on what it means to be British and the important role of the coronation in our constitution, we're instead being distracted by these tedious sort of typical title tattle stories.”

Meanwhile, multiple reports have suggested that Harry will come to the Coronation alone leaving behind the Suits alum with the children.

Moreover, it is expected that the California-based royal couple will announce their plans about Charles’ big day in a few days.

"I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has," a source told The Times.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate first Easter since welcoming baby no.3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate first Easter since welcoming baby no.3
Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up
ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70

ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70
'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season

'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season
Hailey Bieber turns into Easter bunny, shares festive bunny ears filter snaps

Hailey Bieber turns into Easter bunny, shares festive bunny ears filter snaps
Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim

Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim
Jack Black drops video for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ song Peaches video

Jack Black drops video for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ song Peaches
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share update about London Marathon

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share update about London Marathon
Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer

Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer
David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film

David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter
King Charles coronation plans for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare

King Charles coronation plans for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare