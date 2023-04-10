 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Amanda Bynes wants to be 'well-enough' before leaving psychiatric hold next week

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Amanda Bynes wants to be well-enough before leaving psychiatric hold next week
Amanda Bynes wants to be 'well-enough' before leaving psychiatric hold next week

Amanda Bynes does not feel ready to go home after being in the psychiatric hold for almost three weeks, as per reports.

The She’s The Man star hopes to be “well enough” before leaving the facility which is expected next week, reported TMZ.

Bynes was hospitalised in March after she was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles without any clothes on in a manic state, as per multiple publications.

“She’s not being forced to stay at the facility but doesn’t quite feel ready to leave yet,” an insider told the outlet.

“When she is, though, she’ll enroll in an outpatient mental health treatment program,” the report added.

“Amanda has worked with the medical staff to ensure she’s supported when she gets out, and an outpatient program will keep her on track.”

The insider went on to say that Bynes’ parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes, “have not been by her side in the hospital' they 'still support her in any way they can.”

Last year in March, Bynes nine-year-long conservatorship was terminated. The star was put under the legal binding due to mental health and substance abuse issues.

More From Entertainment:

Russell Crowe admits Cannes trip saved him from early career stereotypes

Russell Crowe admits Cannes trip saved him from early career stereotypes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Easter plans with children laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Easter plans with children laid bare
‘King Charles will never abdicate’

‘King Charles will never abdicate’
Kristen Stewart receives sweet birthday tribute from fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart receives sweet birthday tribute from fiancée Dylan Meyer
Here’s how King Charles found ‘solace’ as Queen Elizabeth health deteriorated video

Here’s how King Charles found ‘solace’ as Queen Elizabeth health deteriorated
Prince Harry’s Coronation snub will ‘never be forgotten’: ‘There's no going back’

Prince Harry’s Coronation snub will ‘never be forgotten’: ‘There's no going back’
Nicola Peltz pens sweet first anniversary note for husband Brooklyn Beckham video

Nicola Peltz pens sweet first anniversary note for husband Brooklyn Beckham
Jamie Lee Curtis commends singer Karol G for calling out GQ magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis commends singer Karol G for calling out GQ magazine
Debi Mazar showers love on ‘beautiful’ pal Madonna amid intense criticism video

Debi Mazar showers love on ‘beautiful’ pal Madonna amid intense criticism

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spend Easter Sunday with Martha Stewart

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spend Easter Sunday with Martha Stewart
Brooklyn, Nicola quash feud rumours by celebrating wedding anniversary with David, Victoria

Brooklyn, Nicola quash feud rumours by celebrating wedding anniversary with David, Victoria

Taylor Swift fans uncover hints of Joe Alwyn split during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans uncover hints of Joe Alwyn split during Eras Tour