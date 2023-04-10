Amanda Bynes wants to be 'well-enough' before leaving psychiatric hold next week

Amanda Bynes does not feel ready to go home after being in the psychiatric hold for almost three weeks, as per reports.

The She’s The Man star hopes to be “well enough” before leaving the facility which is expected next week, reported TMZ.

Bynes was hospitalised in March after she was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles without any clothes on in a manic state, as per multiple publications.

“She’s not being forced to stay at the facility but doesn’t quite feel ready to leave yet,” an insider told the outlet.

“When she is, though, she’ll enroll in an outpatient mental health treatment program,” the report added.

“Amanda has worked with the medical staff to ensure she’s supported when she gets out, and an outpatient program will keep her on track.”

The insider went on to say that Bynes’ parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes, “have not been by her side in the hospital' they 'still support her in any way they can.”

Last year in March, Bynes nine-year-long conservatorship was terminated. The star was put under the legal binding due to mental health and substance abuse issues.