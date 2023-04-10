 
Monday Apr 10 2023
Prince William and Camilla to clash over this key issue at Coronation

Monday Apr 10, 2023

Queen Consort Camilla will be using an ivory sceptre during the upcoming coronation of King Charles, despite reports suggesting that it might be avoided.

The Coronation ceremony traditionally features deeply symbolic objects which are to reflect the royal duties and responsibilities she will be taking on.

However, the choice of sceptre risks sparking a clash with her step-son, Prince William, as he has long been a vociferous critic of the contemporary ivory trade, via Express.co.uk.

Per the Independent, last August, Prince William hailed a “landmark” illegal wildlife trade sentencing that saw a man jailed for five years for conspiring to traffic millions of dollars’ worth of rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory, through his umbrella organisation United for Wildlife..

Britain is at the forefront of global conservation efforts after the Ivory Act 2018 was brought in, from June 6th, last year. The act is a near-total ban in the dealing with items containing elephant ivory.

It is understood that Camilla will hold a gold sceptre surmounted by a cross and a second staff made of ivory and topped by a dove during the coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023.

The ivory sceptre, which has been used by ever Queen Consort at previous coronations since 1685, is part of the crown jewels and regalia held in trust by the monarch for the nation. They form part of the Royal Collection and have traditionally been held at the Tower of London, which is managed by Historic Royal Palaces.

The ivory staff which Camilla will hold was made in 1685 for Queen Mary of Modena, wife of James II. She was the first Queen Consort to participate in a coronation ceremony following the restoration of the monarchy in 1660.

