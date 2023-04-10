Salman Khan unveils another poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' before trailer release

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releases today

Ahead of the trailer release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan has teased his fans with another eye-catching poster of his film while also revealing the time of the trailer release.

A few days back, Khan announced that the official trailer of his upcoming film action drama will be dropping on April 10.

The trailer of this expected blockbuster film is dropping today at 6:00 pm. While sharing a new poster, the Wanted actor wrote: "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan trailer out at 6pm."

In the fresh poster, Salman looks absolutely handsome in his long hair look. He wore a black t-shirt with a cool pair of shades and his signature bracelet.

As soon as this poster came out, fans rushed towards the commnet section and dropped prasising messages for the superstar. They can't wait to watch this biggy in theatres.



One of the fans commented: "The Box Office KING Is Returning On His Golden Period EID To Take His Eid After 4 Years." "Finally the day has arrived #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaanTrailer. BRING IT ON", another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one of the comments also read: "Blockbuster loading."

Film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also mark as the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 21, reports Pinkvilla.