 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Jacqueline Fernandez recieves 'Easter' wish from conman Sukesh Chandrsekhar

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Sukesh Chandrsekhar also wished Jacqueline on Valentines Day
Sukesh Chandrsekhar also wished Jacqueline on Valentine's Day

Amid the INR 200 crore extortion case allegations, Jacqueline Fernandez has received another wish from conman Sukesh Chandrsekhar after Valentines wish.

Sukesh, who is currently in jail, penned a special Easter wish for the Race 2 actress.

He wrote: “Baby I wish you a very Happy Easter! It's one of your favourite festivals in the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that a pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them. Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you on this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever. Baby this phase is gonna be over for good and all are gonna see, but baby I promise the world to you, come what may.”

“Baby there is not a moment I don't think about you and I know it`s the same with you too, as I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yours, my honey bee. Next Easter will be the best ever one you have ever celebrated in your life. I will make sure of that with the best of best, my bomma. Happy Easter again my Baby, to Mom and Dad and Family. May God Bless! Love you my baby not just love, but, Veri Thanam love, my Jacky Bomma", the conman concluded.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused on INR 200 crore money laundering case by wife of former Fortis promoter, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Khushi Kapoor enjoys Atif Aslam's concert with friend Orhan Awatramani in Dubai

Khushi Kapoor enjoys Atif Aslam's concert with friend Orhan Awatramani in Dubai
Hema Malini speaks out about the lack of substantial roles for female actors in the Indian film industry

Hema Malini speaks out about the lack of substantial roles for female actors in the Indian film industry
Salman Khan's Song 'Seeti Maar' Accused of Degrading South Indian Culture by Former Cricketer

Salman Khan's Song 'Seeti Maar' Accused of Degrading South Indian Culture by Former Cricketer
Kangana Ranaut's Romantic Couplets on Instagram Leave Fans Guessing about her Mystery Man

Kangana Ranaut's Romantic Couplets on Instagram Leave Fans Guessing about her Mystery Man
Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya turn into little bunnies for Easter

Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya turn into little bunnies for Easter

I'm allowed my own introspection: Ushna Shah

I'm allowed my own introspection: Ushna Shah
Salman Khan draws flak from ex-cricketer for 'Yentamma'

Salman Khan draws flak from ex-cricketer for 'Yentamma'
Hema Malini decries lack of 'woman-centric' roles on OTT

Hema Malini decries lack of 'woman-centric' roles on OTT

Raveena Tandon names career-changing films

Raveena Tandon names career-changing films
Alia Bhatt writes review after watching Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

Alia Bhatt writes review after watching Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'
Allu Arjun has a private Instagram account: Details inside

Allu Arjun has a private Instagram account: Details inside
Allu Arjun thanks fans with folded hands for lovely 'birthday wishes': See post

Allu Arjun thanks fans with folded hands for lovely 'birthday wishes': See post