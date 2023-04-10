 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Diddy saves neck from viral $5K daily to Sting claim
Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim

Diddy said he joked about paying Sting $5,000 per day for remaining of his life.

The Coming Home rapper took to Twitter, saying, “I want y’all to understand I was joking! It’s called being facetious! Me and @OfficialSting have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day for ‘Missing You.’ He probably makes more than $5K a day from one of the biggest songs in history.”

Previously, the rapper reacted to an older interview clip with the musician. The 71-year-old said he got royalties for their hit 1983 track, Every Breath You Take, which Diddy sampled in his popular I’ll Be Missing You song.

The 53-year-old reportedly was obliged to pay the fee as he sampled the song without permission in 1997.

Following the re-surfaced clip, Diddy tweeted to confirm that he pays Sting “5k a day.”

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer

Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer
David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film

David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about her difficult childhood

Sarah Ferguson gets candid about her difficult childhood
Hilaria Baldwin posts sweet Easter pic with her 7 kids, hubby Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin posts sweet Easter pic with her 7 kids, hubby Alec Baldwin
'Tiny Beautiful Things' writer says she ‘loves making people cry’

'Tiny Beautiful Things' writer says she ‘loves making people cry’

Prince William and Camilla to clash over this key issue at Coronation video

Prince William and Camilla to clash over this key issue at Coronation
Amanda Bynes wants to be 'well-enough' before leaving psychiatric hold next week

Amanda Bynes wants to be 'well-enough' before leaving psychiatric hold next week
Russell Crowe admits Cannes trip saved him from early career stereotypes

Russell Crowe admits Cannes trip saved him from early career stereotypes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Easter plans with children laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Easter plans with children laid bare
‘King Charles will never abdicate’

‘King Charles will never abdicate’
Meghan Markle disregarded key advice from late Queen Elizabeth video

Meghan Markle disregarded key advice from late Queen Elizabeth