Hailey Bieber turns into Easter bunny, shares festive bunny ears filter snaps

time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber wowed her fans and followers with her stunning festive fashion statement on the Easter holiday weekend.

The model, 26, looked gorgeous as she slipped into Easter spirit on Sunday and shared adorable snaps on her Instagram.

Hailey, who is married to pop music icon Justin Bieber, posed in an outdoor selfie, standing underneath a tree in a strapless cream dress.

The Rhode Beauty founder flaunter her dewy-daytime makeup in the pictures. She captioned the photo, “Happy Easter,” and added yellow heart and hatching chick emoticons.

Another shot featured Hailey basking in the sun with a bunny ears filter. She styled her blunt bob haircut in a center part look and donned a pair of small gold earrings.

Hailey also posed alongside Rhode Head of Brand, Lauren Ratner, who reposted the picture in her Instagram Stories and added a single white heart icon.

The runway queen recently won fans’ hearts after wishing Justin’ mom, Pattie Mallette, on her 48th birthday.

Hailey penned a heartwarming message for her mother-in-law, who turned 48 on April 2. "Happy birthday beautiful Mama in Law," adding, "I love you!"

