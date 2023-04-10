 
Karan Johar gets trolled for wanting to 'murder Anushka Sharma's career'

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Karan admits in an old video that he wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's acting career

After being blamed for destoying Priyanka Chopra's film career, Karan Johar has been trolled for wanting to murder Anushka Sharma's acting career; the filmmaker has finally responded over the matter.

An old video has been ciculating on social media where he admitted that he wanted to sabotage Anushka's debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan and wanted Aditya Chopra to cast some one else.

"I totally wanted to completely murder Anushka Sharma's career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma'. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

He went on to say: "But when I saw 'Band Baaja Baaraat', I felt like I owed her...apology."

This video created a storm on the internet. Now, Karan has finally responded by sharing a mysterious post on Instagram.

Another video also went viral from one his Koffee With Karan seasons where he could be seen telling Deepika Padukone that Anushka Sharma is not her friend, reports Indiatoday. 

