 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Harvey Weinstein flies ‘first class’ from L.A to new NYC jail, report

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Harvey Weinstein flies ‘first class’ from L.A to new NYC jail, report
Harvey Weinstein flies ‘first class’ from L.A to new NYC jail, report

Harvey Weinstein flew first class from Los Angeles to New York City this week after his latest rape conviction.

The convicted rapist flew on a commercial airline on Wednesday, seated in a first class cabin with investigators and medical personnel as he was being shift to a new prison in NYC.

The disgraced film producer’s trip and flight expenses were paid by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, according to TMZ.

Weinstein has been re-assigned to the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Oneida County, NY to continue serving his sentence, according to the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

“[Weinstein] was returned to New York via a method we typically use pursuant to our extradition agreement with New York,” a spokesman for the LA County DA told the media outlet.

Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, was sentenced in LA in February to an additional 16 years in prison on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The movie mogul, 70, was found guilty of rape and two other counts of sexual assault at a trial in LA in December after previously being sentenced in 2020 for sex crimes in NYC.

More From Entertainment:

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up
ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70

ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70
'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season

'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season
Hailey Bieber turns into Easter bunny, shares festive bunny ears filter snaps

Hailey Bieber turns into Easter bunny, shares festive bunny ears filter snaps
Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim

Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim
Jack Black drops video for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ song Peaches video

Jack Black drops video for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ song Peaches
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share update about London Marathon

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share update about London Marathon
Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer

Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer
David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film

David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter
King Charles coronation plans for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare

King Charles coronation plans for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about her difficult childhood

Sarah Ferguson gets candid about her difficult childhood