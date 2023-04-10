 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Ewan McGregor 'seeks Obi-Wan Kenobi' season 2

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Ewan McGregor seeks Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2
Ewan McGregor 'seeks Obi-Wan Kenobi' season 2

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor seemingly wants another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, Lucasfilm's head honcho Kathleen Kennedy has yet to offer a promising update.

During an interview with Variety, Kennedy said, "That is not an active development," Kennedy said of Season 2. "But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job."

"Ewan McGregor really wants to do another," she continued. "Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

In other news, Kennedy shared an update about Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi's collaboration with the studio.

During an interview with Variety, the studio's head honcho axed previously announced Johnson's Star Wars original trilogy.

However, she added the studio would be keen to collaborate with him again, "Rian and I talk all the time," adding, "He is unbelievably busy. So we're not actively involved in anything at the moment because he's doing another one of the 'Glass Onion' movies and then God knows what else. But he really wants to step back into the space. It's a big commitment of time, so that's really on him."

The 69-year-old also addressed Waititi's standalone movie, adding that currently, there is no solid development to share. However, she added that the movie is still on the cards.

More From Entertainment:

Jon Favreau addresses whether new 'Star Wars' movie will feature Grogu

Jon Favreau addresses whether new 'Star Wars' movie will feature Grogu
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate first Easter since welcoming baby no.3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate first Easter since welcoming baby no.3
Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up
ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70

ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70
'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season

'Peaky Blinders' star hints at romance in ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ new season
Hailey Bieber turns into Easter bunny, shares festive bunny ears filter snaps

Hailey Bieber turns into Easter bunny, shares festive bunny ears filter snaps
Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim

Diddy saves neck from viral '$5K daily to Sting' claim
Jack Black drops video for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ song Peaches video

Jack Black drops video for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ song Peaches
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share update about London Marathon

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share update about London Marathon
Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer

Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer
David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film

David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter