Monday Apr 10 2023
Jennifer Lopez packs on PDA with Ben Affleck as they enjoy Easter holidays

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Jennifer Lopez surprised fans with her rare appearance with her husband Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The Shotgun Wedding starlet, 53, and the Batman actor, 50, were spotted enjoying a lunch date in town ahead of the Easter holiday.

J. Lo, who is known for her stunning fashion statement, looked gorgeous in a vintage-inspired floral dress, paired with chunky leather boots.

The Marry Me actress held hands with the Air star, who looked dapper in a tan sweater, faded jeans and a pair of fresh Nike high tops.

Lopez elevated her stunning look by adding a few silver rings, a big belt buckle and a chic leather handbag.

She finished off her look with oversized sunglasses. The beloved pair, also known as Bennifer, wowed onlookers as they entered the hotel lobby holding onto each other’s arms.

Lopez and Affleck’s latest outing came a few weeks after the pair dropped jaws with her stunning arrival at the Air premiere event.

At the star-studded event, the Gone Girl star praised his actress-musician wife saying, "she's brilliant and helps me in every conceivable way."

