Teen martyred in Israeli military raid: Palestine

An Israeli soldier steps out of a military jeep during clashes to fire in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on April 3, 2023. — AFP

Israeli forces carried out a raid on Monday in which a teenage boy was martyred near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, noted Palestinian Health Ministry.



According to the health ministry, 15-year-old Mohammad Balhan was in his head, with gunshot wounds on his chest and abdomen.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces said in a statement that its forces operated in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, adjacent to Jericho, to apprehend Palestinians suspected, in involvement in attacks against Israelis.

The military also stated: During the raid suspects opened fire and hurled explosives at its forces, who responded with live fire and hit some of the suspects, but no soldiers were wounded.

The tensions between Israel and Palestine have surged this year as the Israeli raid on the innocent Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque provoked the Palestinians to resort to violence against the Israeli-occupied forces.

More than 90 Palestinians have lost their lives and at least 18 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since the start of this year.

The brutal Israeli raids were followed by the retaliation of rockets. Israel then responded with strikes in Gaza, South Lebanon and Syria.

"I had just left my house when I saw military forces and people throwing stones," said Fayez Balhan, the teen's father.

As he tried to send wounded people to the hospital via ambulance, another wounded person was seen on the ground which turned out to be his son.

The teen's aunt Maysoon told Reuters that They shot him in the head.”

"What is going to happen to our people? What will happen to us?" she noted while crying.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Association, the Israeli military arrested at least two people during the raid.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said while at the start of the weekly government session "We urge the world to hold this [Israeli] government accountable for its crimes, which occur on a daily basis."

Jordan on Saturday issued a warning to Israel of "catastrophic consequences" if its forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque again.

Gideon Levy, an Israeli journalist told Al Jazeera "The situation is extremely explosive."

He added while referring to the ultra-nationalist government of Benjamin Netanyahu: "Unlike the former years, we are facing a very radical government, which is one hand quite powerful, and on the other very fragile, because the most radical parts of it are pushing for action that might turn out into a catastrophe."

"The scenes from the Al-Aqsa Mosque were scenes not seen in recent years in their brutality and I think that any small match can set fire now to the whole area. Hopefully, it will not happen, but nobody can guarantee this will not happen," he maintained.

Levy highlighted that Israel has been carrying out hundreds of attacks against what it says are Iran-linked groups in Syria, bombing ports and airports, including the main facility in Aleppo that had been a conduit for aid shipments since the deadly earthquakes that hit northern Syria and southern Turkey on February 6.

"There is no public argument about this [raids in Syria] in Israel and no information about it in Israel. Nobody knows why and what form and what is the price," he noted.

"One thing is clear. Israel is violating Syrian sovereignty and Israel is playing with fire with Iran. How long will the Syrians and the Iranians tolerate this?"