 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham shares heartwarming tribute to his family on Easter holiday

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

David Beckham shares heartwarming tribute to his family on Easter holiday
David Beckham shares heartwarming tribute to his family on Easter holiday

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham joined their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz on Easter holidays.

Celebrating the festive holidays, the British star footballer turned to his Instagram and shared a gushing tribute to his family, leaving fans in awe.

David, 47, dropped a bunch of sweet memorable snaps and short clips over the years, including a video of toddler Brooklyn, now 24, tucking into a huge chocolate bunny.

The heartwarming clip was captured by Victoria, 48, who found him into her dressing room to devour the sweet treat.

Following the Easter weekend, Brooklyn celebrated his first anniversary with Nicola, 28, who in the comments, wrote, 'favourite video of Brooklyn ever'.

The former Manchester United star also shared glimpses of 11-year-old daughter Harper wearing a bunny hat for the celebrations.

In the pictures, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18 were also seen enjoying easter eggs. David captioned the post, “Happy Easter I love you all,” and tagged all members of the Beckhams clan.

David later took to his Instagram Stories and congratulated his son on his first year of wedded bliss.

As per The Sun reported, the Beckhams’ big family Easter reunion was held at Peltz’s mansion in the U.S.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift hits 85 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Taylor Swift hits 85 million monthly listeners on Spotify
Jennifer Lopez packs on PDA with Ben Affleck as they enjoy Easter holidays

Jennifer Lopez packs on PDA with Ben Affleck as they enjoy Easter holidays
Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton appear together amid rift rumours

Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton appear together amid rift rumours
Shakira was allegedly forced to leave her Barcelona home by Gerard Pique's father

Shakira was allegedly forced to leave her Barcelona home by Gerard Pique's father
Charlie Day expresses his ‘biggest regret’ over late Ray Liotta’s final movie

Charlie Day expresses his ‘biggest regret’ over late Ray Liotta’s final movie
King Charles appears to be tensed during first Easter church outing without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles appears to be tensed during first Easter church outing without Queen Elizabeth

Lucasfilm president shares update on new 'Star Wars' movies

Lucasfilm president shares update on new 'Star Wars' movies
Harry, Meghan confusing ‘coronation with Coronation Street’: ‘This isn't a soap opera’ video

Harry, Meghan confusing ‘coronation with Coronation Street’: ‘This isn't a soap opera’
Ewan McGregor 'seeks Obi-Wan Kenobi' season 2

Ewan McGregor 'seeks Obi-Wan Kenobi' season 2
Georgina Rodriguez shares gorgeous photo dump from 'magical summer' of 2020

Georgina Rodriguez shares gorgeous photo dump from 'magical summer' of 2020
Blake Lively explains why she’s concerned with Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s association

Blake Lively explains why she’s concerned with Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s association
Harvey Weinstein flies ‘first class’ from L.A to new NYC jail, report

Harvey Weinstein flies ‘first class’ from L.A to new NYC jail, report