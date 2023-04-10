David Beckham shares heartwarming tribute to his family on Easter holiday

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham joined their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz on Easter holidays.

Celebrating the festive holidays, the British star footballer turned to his Instagram and shared a gushing tribute to his family, leaving fans in awe.

David, 47, dropped a bunch of sweet memorable snaps and short clips over the years, including a video of toddler Brooklyn, now 24, tucking into a huge chocolate bunny.

The heartwarming clip was captured by Victoria, 48, who found him into her dressing room to devour the sweet treat.



Following the Easter weekend, Brooklyn celebrated his first anniversary with Nicola, 28, who in the comments, wrote, 'favourite video of Brooklyn ever'.

The former Manchester United star also shared glimpses of 11-year-old daughter Harper wearing a bunny hat for the celebrations.

In the pictures, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18 were also seen enjoying easter eggs. David captioned the post, “Happy Easter I love you all,” and tagged all members of the Beckhams clan.

David later took to his Instagram Stories and congratulated his son on his first year of wedded bliss.

As per The Sun reported, the Beckhams’ big family Easter reunion was held at Peltz’s mansion in the U.S.