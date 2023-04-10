 
Showbiz
Monday Apr 10 2023
Web Desk

Kiara Advani Glows in Unseen Wedding Pics with Brother

Web Desk

Monday Apr 10, 2023

Kiara Advani wishes siblings day to Mishaal Advani
Kiara Advani wishes 'siblings day' to Mishaal Advani 

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently took to her social media to share some beautiful and never-before-seen pictures from her wedding. The actress looked absolutely stunning in her traditional pink and gold lehenga, paired with heavy jewelry and minimal makeup. Kiara's radiant smile and glowing complexion made her stand out among the crowd.

The wedding pictures featured Kiara posing with her brother Mishaal, as well as other family members and friends. The pictures captured the joy and happiness of the event and showed the close bond that Kiara shares with her family.

Fans of the actress were quick to compliment her on her beauty, with many commenting on how gorgeous she looked. 

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood today, known for her roles in hit movies such as "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz". She has a massive fan following on social media, and her recent wedding pictures have only added to her charm and popularity.

