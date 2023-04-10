Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell flaunt PDA on sets of rom-com

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell seem to be having the time of their lives together on the sets of their new rom-com

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell seem to be having the time of their lives together on the sets of their upcoming rom-com, as per new photos shared by The Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, Euphoria star Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick's Powell were spotted getting cosy, in a friendly way of course, on Wednesday, April 5, as they landed in Sydney on a private jet together.

As per reports, the costars have been shooting for an upcoming, highly anticipated and yet-untitled, romantic comedy from Will Gluck, of Easy-A and Friends with Benefits fame, in Wollongong, near Sydney.

Photo: Jayden Seyfarth/The Daily Mail

25-year-old Sweeney showed off her fit physique in black leggings, which she paired with a cropped black cardigan. Meanwhile, Powell, 34, also cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and a cap.

The sighting comes about a month after Sweeney and Powell reportedly hit the Targona Zoo together to feed giraffes, while on break from shooting their film.

It is pertinent to mention that while the duo’s chemistry has been on full display the last few months, they are not romantically linked; in fact, Sweeney is reportedly engaged to millionaire restaurateur Jonathan Davino, who she referred to as ‘fiance’ last year.