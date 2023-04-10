 
time Monday Apr 10 2023
Urfi Javed Denies Using Abusive Language Against Ranbir Kapoor

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Urfi Javed denies using 'inappropriate language' against Ranbir Kapoor 

Television actress Urfi Javed has denied reports that she used abusive language against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. It was earlier reported that Urfi had taken to social media to express her disappointment with Ranbir's recent statements, and had used foul language to criticize him.

However, Urfi has now come forward to clarify that she did not make any such comments, and that the reports are completely false. In a statement, Urfi said, "I did not make any derogatory comments against Ranbir Kapoor or anyone else. The reports are completely baseless and fabricated. I have a lot of respect for Ranbir as an actor, and I would never use such language against him or anyone else in the industry."

Urfi, who is known for her roles in television shows such as "Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania" and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", has also urged media outlets to verify their sources before publishing such news.

