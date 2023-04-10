Deepika Padukone's remark to Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy

 
When Deepika Padukone called Kangana Ranaut 'unfunny'

In an old interview, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made a comment to fellow actress Kangana Ranaut that has sparked controversy on social media. When asked about Kangana's sense of humor, Deepika responded by saying, "Maybe you aren't funny."

The remark has not gone down well with Kangana's fans, who have taken to Twitter to express their outrage. Many have accused Deepika of being disrespectful towards Kangana, who is known for her outspoken and bold personality.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading magazine, Deepika had reportedly said that she did not consider Kangana a friend.

