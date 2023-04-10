 
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle with her fashion rules?

Kate Middleton stole the spotlight as she made a bold beauty statement at Easter service April 9, seemingly teasing Meghan Markle with her ever-green smile and fashion sense.

The Princess of Wales appeared to forge her own fashion rules with her bold red manicure during the service, breaking the tradition as it was a huge no-no in the past. 

Prince William's sweet wife stunned in an electrifying royal blue coat dress that she paired with an equally eye-catching manicure, as she painted her nails a bright cherry red.

Kate's surprising style move marked the first time she's worn the crimson shade since joining the royal family after tying the knot to Prince William in 2011.

To elevate her looks, the 41-year-old mother-of-three completed her outfit with a matching blue clutch, fascinator hat, sapphire earrings and nude pumps, twining with her husband and their three kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Though there's no  official rule about how the royals can paint their nails, it's believed they follow a general guideline. But, Fans speculated that Kate was apparently giving a new challenge to Meghan with her stunning appearance and fashion sense.

