Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Jennifer Aniston's hilarious stunt will leave you in fits

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Jennifer Aniston, who has become a household name after her iconic Rachel Green role in 'Friends', once sent her fans wild with her hilarious stunt.

Aniston left fans scratching their heads when she took on the challenge of a bizarre makeover. She was looking almost unrecognisable in the photo that went viral.

The Murder Mystery 2 star's fans went crazy after seeing new look of their beloved actress who had turned into male alter-ego Richard Green during a viral gender face swap challenge.

A fashion magazine shared the results of Aniston’s amazing stunt, looking smashing in her male transformation. The magazine reported that several celebrities did the same including Ellie Goulding, Miley Cyrus, and more.

The actress partook in the viral gender face swap challenge during the lockdown and stunned everyone with her incredible look.

Aniston, who shot to fame after her character Rachel Green from the hit sitcom - received massive comments as the face swap challenge kept everyone entertained during the lockdown.

The actress recently said she's taking care of Adam Sandler on the set of 'Murder Mystery 2' by giving him smoothies and Chinese herbs when he was exhausted: 'I'm like the mobile pharmacy'.

Aniston and Sandler, in the new Netflix sequel, reprised their roles as the murder-solving married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz as they are entangled in a new mystery.

